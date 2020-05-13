Huawei Team Up With Chinese Auto Brands to Develop In-Car 5G Capabilities

Chinese smartphone and tech brand Huawei have announced a collaboration with 18 Automotive brands to work on auto-based 5G connectivity solution. This move may get 5G conspiracy-theorist tongues wagging, but is a welcome step for those who are always looking for the next big technology move in the automotive space. The endgame for this development from Huawei and the prominent China-based carmakers is an enhanced intelligent car experience that will try and maximize IoT and connected car technologies for greater convenience and could even contribute to self-driving infrastructure.

The 18 brands that have come together with Huawei on this project include the likes of First Automobile Group, Chang’an Automobile, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, SAIC Motor Corporation, Guangzhou Automobile Group, BYD Auto, Great Wall Motors, Chery Holdings and JAC Motors. You may be familiar with at least some of these names, like SAIC – who own MG Motor India, electric specialists BYD Auto and Great Wall Motors who are the latest big brand to enter our market. So expect these developments to trickle down into the Indian market when we acquire 5G capabilities and this alliance has developed solutions that are ready for mass deployment.

Eric Xu, Huawei Rotating Chairman spoke about this alliance, saying, “together with the deep convergence of automotive and ICT, intelligent connected vehicle emerges as a new revolutionary development engine of human society, with its impact goes far beyond the two industries themselves.” Xu also touched upon the need for this alliance and what his company would bring to the table – “Huawei does not make cars. Based on ICT, Huawei aims to be a digital car-oriented and new-added components provider.”