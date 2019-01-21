Hot: New BMW X4 India Launch

The new BMW X4 has been launched in India with three engine choices in the new M Sport X trim, with prices starting from Rs 60.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ever-growing compact luxury sports activity coupé segment has witnessed the arrival of the new BMW X4 early last year and it has now come to India for the first time. The new BMW X4 is essentially a smaller X6 – the one that started it all – and brings coupé styling to all-road-ready SUV underpinnings. The distinctive design features a sloping roof that tapers sharply towards the rear, mimicking a coupé profile. In the exclusive M Sport X trim, the Aerodynamics Package adds to the athletic styling and optimizes airflow. The air intakes, side skirts, wheel-arch trim and the rear apron with its diffuser insert are all finished in Frozen Grey. The 19-inch alloy wheels with blue M Sport brake calipers, and the “M” badging on the sides complete the look.

Inside, the M logos adorn the leather multi-function steering wheel and illuminated door-sill finishers. The new BMW X4 also packs everything from the BMW Display Key and Gesture Control to the adaptive suspension and drive modes that adapt the character of the car.

The new BMW X4 is available with two diesel engines and one BS VI-compliant petrol engine. The 30i petrol uses the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TwinPower Turbo with 252 PS and 350 Nm. Meanwhile the two diesels are the 20d that uses the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TwinPower Turbo diesel engine making 190 PS and 400 Nm. The 30d gets BMW’s signature 3.0-litre, straight-six, turbo-diesel with 265 PS and 620 Nm. All three are equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission driving the xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. The xDrive system is complemented by the electronically-controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X), with the extended Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control further helping when the terrain gets challenging.

The new BMW X4 is being locally assembled at BMW India’s plant in Chennai and the pricing, as such, is between the X3 and X5 with the xDrive 30i petrol priced at Rs 63.50 lakh, the 20d four-cylinder diesel at Rs 60.60 lakh, and the 30d six-cylinder diesel at Rs 65.90 lakh, all ex-showroom. The first of several launches lined up this year, the X4 will joined by the first-ever X7, new 3 Series, and new 7 Series, among others.