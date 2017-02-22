Honda WR-V Set To Launch Next Month



Honda’s incoming new compact crossover WR-V is set to roll into the Indian market next month.

The Honda BR-V was first showcased at the 2016 Sao Paulo Motor Show, is now ready to take a stroll on Indian tarmac with a launch date set next month. The Honda WR-V is set to fill in the gap between the existing Honda Jazz and the newly updated Honda City.

The Honda WR-V is based on the Honda Jazz, and is designed looks like a masculine version of the car from which it is spawned, features include a new front look dominated by large grille and headlamps. The WR-V is also packaged with body-cladding and roof-rails to give the vehicle a SUV look. The WR-V is believed to pack a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine option producing 88 PS, and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor making 100 PS, which is also found in the Honda Jazz and City. We expect the WR-V to offer manual and automatic gearbox options.

Story: Sahej Patheja




