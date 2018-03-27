Honda WR-V Sells 50,000 Units in the First Year



Honda’s Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle, the WR-V, was launched in March 2017, and accounted for 28 per cent of the company’s total car sales in India during the last 12 months.

The WR-V is available in petrol and diesel engine option offered in three variants – ‘S’, ‘S Edge Edition’ and

the top of the line ‘VX’ trims. Interestingly, it’s the VX which is most in demand, adding up to 80 per cent of the WR-V sales pie.

Commenting on the success of the Honda WR-V, Yoichiro Ueno, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd, said: “This is a very proud moment for us. Honda WR-V has witnessed great success in the Indian market and the 50,000 sales milestone validates its strong presence. It has emerged as a strong volume model in Honda’s model line-up striking the right chord among young urban customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle.”

WR-V has gained popularity across markets with its sales, fairly distributed across regions. In line with the WR-V’s premium product positioning, with segment-leading features such as a sunroof, Tier 1 markets, comprising of large cities, contributed to 38 per cent of its nation-wide sales. The model has found equally strong resonance from Tier 3 markets due to its aspirational value and product strengths like high ground clearance. The Honda WR-V is also available in international markets like Brazil.