Honda WR-V Launched in India



Honda have just launched the new WR-V crossover with prices starting at Rs 7.75 lakh. The new crossover is now going to be available in showrooms all over the country.

The Honda WR-V is based on the existing Honda Jazz hatchback. Under the hood the WR-V packs a familiar 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which produces 90 PS and 110 Nm, power flows to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. There is a diesel option as well, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbo-diesel engine which develops 100 PS and 200 Nm. The diesel engine is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.



The new Honda WR-V has been launched today and to be priced at (ex-showroom, Delhi):

1.2 Petrol S: Rs 7.75 lakh

1.2 Petrol VX: Rs 8.99 lakh

1.5 Diesel S: Rs 8.79 lakh

1.5 Diesel VX: Rs 10.00 lakh

You can catch our detailed first drive review of the WR-V in our April issue.

Story: Sahej Patheja