Honda Will Launch New City on February 14

The latest Honda City is speculated to have undergone a facelift while the engine remains the same.

As remarked by Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., the City has been their most popular model in India since its launch in 1998. It currently boasts of a 6.5 lakh customer base all over the country.

Honda have revealed that they will be launching the latest City on February 14 and have begun accepting pre-bookings at authorised dealerships across the country. You could book one if you shell out Rs 21,000.

The new City will be offered with a new top-level trim, as well as an LED package, enhanced safety and a new AVN system among other changes. However, we believe that there will be no changes under the hood for now.

Image courtesy: Autosarena