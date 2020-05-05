Honda To Launch A Sub-Four Metre SUV

The Sub-four metre SUV segment has seen immense success in India, and Honda will soon join the party with an all-new vehicle.

The competition is stiff though as the new car will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, and Tata Nexon as well as the big guns of the segment the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue. The latter two are the real success stories and will soon be joined by the awaited Kia Sonet.

These vehicles make sense especially in urban environments as they are easier to live with on narrow city streets. However, they do have quite the ability to handle broken tarmac and light offroad conditions. Considering Honda’s build quality and reputation this might very well be the perfect step for the Japanese manufacturer to sway into the said segment.

That is quite a field Honda would be entering, especially for a company that would be new to the said segment. The closest Honda have come is with the launch of the WR-V which is based on the Jazz hatchback. But, the new car would be an all-out sub-four metre SUV which would be based on the Amaze platform.

The new SUV is pipped to sport two engine variants, a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel. In addition, we can expect to see a number of features such as an electric sunroof, cruise control, wireless smartphone charging, and a large infotainment system.

We can expect the new SUV from Honda to be launched at some point in 2021. By then the segment would have heated up with the Kia Sonet launching this year. Either way, it sure will be an exciting time for customers. We shall keep you posted in further happening as soon as Honda divulge more information.