Honda Recall More than 65,000 Cars

Honda recall a large number of vehicles manufactured in 2018 including the Amaze, City and the Jazz.

Honda Cars India have initiated a voluntary recall of 65,651 cars which includes 32,498 units of the Amaze, 16,434 units of the City, 7,500 units of the Jazz, 7,057 units of the WR-V, 1,622 units of the BR-V, 360 units of the Brio, and 180 units of the Honda CR-V. The list of recalled vehicles is limited to some models manufactured in 2018. The Japanese manufacturer has revealed that the reason for the recall is to address defective impellers in the cars’ fuel pumps. If left unattended, this issue could cause starting trouble for the engine further down the line. Of course, this Honda recall is a preventive measure and the issue’s nature is far from urgent.

Honda have announced that the owners of these cars will be contacted individually. The replacement will happen free-of-charge at authorized Honda dealerships across the country starting from 20 June 2020. Taking into consideration that these facilities are not working at full capacity at the moment due to social distancing norms, Honda are planning to execute this operation in a phased manner. So, if your Honda has been recalled, we would advise getting it fixed at the earliest to prevent complications later on. One must ensure that they follow all the necessary social distancing norms while picking up and dropping off their car. Customers can check if their car is included in the list of recalled vehicles by visiting the Honda website (www.hondacarindia.com) and using their car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Story: Joshua Varghese