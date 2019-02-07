Honda Launch Exclusive Edition Models

Honda have announced the arrival of the Exclusive Edition to three of their models the Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz, and Honda WR-V. The Exclusive Edition models will be available in two paint options.

The new Honda Exclusive Edition models come packed with a load of distinctive design details adding to the stylistic value of the cars. There are certain details which are common among the three models such as the illuminated treadplate, Exclusive Edition emblem, and sporty black PU seat covers. The new models are available on the top trim VX level offered on the Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V. The Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs 7.87 lakh for the petrol manual version, while the diesel model is priced at Rs 8.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the model is priced Rs 12,000 over the standard VX variant. The Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition is priced Rs 18,000 over the VX variant at Rs 9.35 lakh for the petrol option and Rs 10.48 lakh for the diesel. The Honda Jazz Exclusive Edition is priced Rs 19,000 over the VX CVT variant, priced at Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the introduction of these editions, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are extremely delighted to introduce the Exclusive Editions of Honda Amaze, WR-V and Jazz offering a unique sense of freshness to the models. We are confident that these special editions will be appreciated by our customers for the differentiated value they offer.”

Story: Sahej Patheja