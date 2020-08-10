Honda Jazz Now Available For Pre-Launch Booking

The new Honda Jazz hatchback is now available for pre-launch booking, along with a promise of a new stylish and sporty exterior features, LED lamps, and spacious interiors.

The new car will be made available running a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with the choice of either a manual or an automatic CVT gearbox option. Exterior features include a high gloss black grille with chrome accents, new LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, rear LED wing light as well as newly designed front and rear bumpers. On the inside, we have a segment-first one-touch sunroof, cruise control, smart entry, button Start/Stop, and more.

Speaking about the new Jazz, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, “We are excited to open the bookings for the new Jazz which is slated for launch later this month. The new Jazz with its stylish sporty new look, outstanding interior package and segment-unique One Touch Electric Sunroof will appeal to the customers who are looking for the absolute best in the segment. Over the years, we observed Jazz customers demonstrating a strong preference towards petrol powertrains. Responding to this trend, we have decided to offer the New Jazz exclusively in petrol engine in both Manual and CVT variants. With this latest offering and a full festive season ahead of us, we see fresh excitement in the premium hatchback segment.”

The new Honda Jazz can be pre-booked at Rs 21,000 at all Honda dealerships or also via Honda’s online pathway, ‘Honda from Home’ platform, with a nominal amount of Rs 5,000. We shall keep you updated with further news on the new Honda Jazz.