Honda CR-V First Drive Review

The all-new, fifth-generation Honda CR-V is set to roll out soon. Now, alongside the petrol, there’s a diesel, too. We’ve driven both around Jaipur to see what they’re like.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar



Who doesn’t want a larger piece of the pie? Honda have always been a popular name in the sedan space, and then tried carving themselves a piece of the MPV and compact SUV pie. Yet, in the background, there was always one name. One very refined mid-size SUV that could give many far more expensive, premium, petrol SUVs a run for their money – the CR-V. While it soldiered on with double-digit sales each month for many years, and with the crossover SUV segment growing ever stronger, Honda have now given it its due focus.

The Honda CR-V first arrived in India in 2001, in its second-gen avatar. Its outstanding qualities then were its refinement and car-like handling. Four generations later, the new car has come to take the badge even further for Honda. New styling is one thing, but the new diesel engine – introduced for the first time – is what Honda are going to be betting on.

Exterior

The new Honda CR-V features a bolder, more modern front face, more reminiscent of the global family look. The generous chrome detailing on the grille and the smooth yet pronounced lines, even along the side, make it appear butch and larger. Well, it is larger: the CR-V has grown in size and the dimensions have freed up more space inside; enough space for a third row, in fact. Yes, the new CR-V has a seven-seat set-up – but only for the diesel. More on that later. Back to its appearance, among the highlights, quite literally, of the new CR-V are its all-LED headlamps, LED daytime light strips, and LED tail-lamps. This sort of headlight design is seen on the Accord Hybrid as well, and is reminiscent of the ones on the more premium vehicles that Honda sell under the Acura brand in the US of A. When viewed from the side, the CR-V’s butch appearance is accentuated in no small part by the 208 mm of ground clearance (for the AWD model, 198 mm for the two-wheel drive models), cladding over the wheel-arches, and the 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels. Honda have reverted to the higher bodied package and, as such, the CR-V looks a lot readier for its role as an all-rounder meant for all-road conditions.

