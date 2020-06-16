Honda Civic Diesel BS6 Booking Open in India

The Honda Civic diesel will be sold via the company’s online portal and will sport a BS6-compliant 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo-diesel engine.





The Honda Civic has been loved by Indian car enthusiasts and when the latest generation model was-introduced in India March last year it became a runaway success by selling 2,200 units in a single month. Honda Cars India had only introduced the petrol variant which came with a 141 hp, 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a CVT automatic.

Many enthusiasts wanted a manual version, while several desired the torque performance that diesel motors offer.

To satisfy these customers, the Japanese automobile major is now introducing a diesel motor on the Honda Civic. The company has already started accepting bookings for the new diesel variant through the recently introduced ‘Honda from home’ online sales platform for a touch-free experience or in the traditional route of authorized dealership network.

The new Honda Civic diesel will be powered by 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo-diesel that produces 120 hp at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. Unlike the Honda Civic petrol which is only offered with a CVT automatic, the new Honda Civic diesel BS6 is expected to be offered with a six-speed manual transmission. Needless to say, the Honda Civic diesel will be BS6 compliant. (Also Read: Upcoming BS6 Honda City in India)

The Honda Civic diesel is expected to be launched in a few weeks and that’s when we’ll get other details like variants and prices. Currently, the Honda Civic petrol CVT is available in three variants with prices ranging between Rs 17.94 lakh to Rs 21.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

