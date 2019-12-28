Honda City i-VTEC BS VI Launched

Following the CR-V and Civic, the Honda City has received a BS-VI i-VTEC petrol version, launched in India from Rs 10.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda City is, and has been for a while, among the most popular sedans in India. The latest update sees the petrol powertrain get an update to cleaner BS-VI emission norms. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine continues to produce 119 hp and 145 Nm. The other big change is the addition of DigiPad 2.0, an advanced infotainment system, in the V, VX and ZX variants. Features include a 7.0-inch Advanced Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system, seamless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in-built satellite-navigation, Live Traffic support through a USB Wi-Fi receiver, voice commands, messages, Bluetooth handsfree telephony and audio, and wireless infrared remote.

There have been no other changes in equipment and variant structure. The City is still available in a total of seven petrol variants, three of which are equipped with a CVT automatic. The revised pricing is between Rs 10.12 lakh and Rs 14.58 lakh (ex-showroom).