Honda City has crossed the 2.5 lakh units since launch in 2014

Honda City, the popular sedan from the Japanese auto firm, has recently crossed the 2.5 lakh sales milestone in India.

The fourth generation Honda City sedan, that is currently on sale in India, was launched in January 2014. The City has achieved this sales mark in just 30 months.

The current generation is the first Honda City in India to offer a diesel engine option and even a new-generation CVT transmission. There is also a drastic change in the preferences of the customers, where 30 per cent are opting for the CVT variant. Internationally, the City has hit sales of 3.5 million (35 lakh) units in over 60 countries out of which 10 lakh are the fourth generation City.

Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “The Honda City is an important pillar of Honda’s business and success in India. With its new-generation technologies, the 4th Generation City meets our customers’ aspirations for a premium product. It is also a testimony of our commitment to bring the best models and technologies for our customers in India. I would like to thank our customers for their support to the model.”

Currently the Honda City i-VTEC price ranges from Rs. 8.75 lakh to Rs. 13.34 lakh and the i-DTEC ranges from Rs. 11.06 lakh to 14.09 lakh.

Story: Richie Fernandes