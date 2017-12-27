Honda City completes 20 years in India



Honda Cars India are celebrating 20 successful years of the Honda City in India. The popular executive sedan was launched in India in 1998, and, now in its fourth generation avatar, is one of the longest running nameplates in the country. India is the largest and most important market for Honda City accounting for over 25% of the car’s current worldwide sales.

Speaking about the milestone, Yoichiro Ueno, President & CEO, Honda Cars India, said: “We are extremely delighted and proud as we celebrate incredible two decades for Honda City in India, having created new benchmarks ever since its first launch in 1998. With a strong legacy of four generations, the Honda City has re-invented each time according to the needs and aspirations of customers.”

The Legacy of Honda City:

Year 1998: First introduction of Honda City in India; offered in two engine options – the 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines Year 2000: Introduction of the popular VTEC engine Year 2003: Launch of the second-generation Honda City in India; powered by a 1.5-litre i-DSI petrol engine and offering an optional and segment-first CVT variant Year 2005: New look City ZX introduced with a new 1.5-litre VTEC petrol engine Year 2007: 10th anniversary edition of the City, with ABS, launched Year 2008: Third-generation of Honda City launched in India with a new 1.5-litre i-VTEC, and ABS and airbags offered as standard fitment. Wins ICOTY 2009! Year 2013: World premiere of fourth-generation of Honda City in India Year 2014: Launch of fourth-gen City in India, which became the most successful City version ever, thanks to introduction of 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine along with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol Year 2017: New Honda City launched. A landmark year for Honda as the City achieves cumulative sales of 7 lakh cars in India

Generation-wise sales of Honda City in India