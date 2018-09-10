Honda Cars India Sell 15 Lakh Units in 20 Years



With first Honda City sold in January 1998, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) crossed the first five lakh sales milestone in March 2012 (14 years and three months). Gaining momentum the journey to the next five lakh sales (cumulative 10 lakh) was much quicker in October 2015 (three years and seven months) and the latest five lakh (cumulative 15 lakh) have been the fastest in just 34 months.

Honda ventured into India with its Honda City in 1998 and since then the mid-sized sedan has been the largest contributor to the company’s cumulative sales followed by the compact family sedan Amaze and premium hatchback Honda Jazz as the next two contributing models. Honda Cars India has eight models on sale in India currently, which include the Brio hatchback, WR-V crossover, the seven-seater BR-V, the soon-to-be-launched CR-V softroader, the Accord Hybrid premium sedan, and the above mentioned City, Amaze and Jazz.

Speaking about this achievement of HCIL in India, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Reaching 1.5 million milestone is a proud moment for all of us at Honda Cars India Limited. This has been a phenomenal journey and at this juncture, I would like to thank all our customers, dealer partners and our supplier chain for their immense support and belief in the Honda brand. The success in the Indian market is strongly associated with Honda’s advanced design and technology, reliability, durability and fuel-efficiency that characterizes our DNA. I would like to reiterate our commitment to all our customers in India offering them the best of technology, product and services.”

