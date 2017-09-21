Honda BR-V Gets New Features for Festive Season

Honda seem to have wrapped their seven-seater in a more appealing guise for the festive season, having introduced a slew of new features to the BR-V. For those of you who had parking woes when it came to manoeuvring the large car into tight spots, Honda have answered your prayers.

The top-of-the-line variant of the car, VX, now sports a 7” touchscreen Audio Video Navigation (AVN) system. This is in addition to a much-needed rear-parking camera and sensors. These features are currently limited to the VX trim only. However, rear-parking sensors will now be available from the S trim onwards too.

Some of the salient features of the infotainment system include in-built satellite-linked 3D navigation, internal media memory of 1.5 GB, Mirror Link support for smartphones, voice commands for media, navigation and calling, two USB slots, two Micro SD Card slots, and a HDMI-IN port.

The updated BR-V is priced at Rs 12.27 lakh for the 1.5-litre VX MT petrol and Rs 13.22 lakh for the 1.5-litre VX MT diesel. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Honda have also offered a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty on the BR-V.

Story: Joshua Varghese