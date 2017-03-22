Honda Announce Price Hike



Honda Cars India have announced a proposed price hike on all their models by up to Rs 10,000. The new prices will be effective from April 2017.

Honda whose current product portfolio includes the Brio, Amaze, Jazz, City, BR-V, CR-V, Accord Hybrid and the newly launched WR-V. The prices of all the models is expected to increase, however the price of the newly launched WR-V remains unchanged.

Jnaneswar Sen, Sr Vice President, Marketing and Sales, HCIL. said, “Due to the increase in freight charges and input costs, we are forced to consider increasing the car prices for most of our models. The increased price will be effective from first week of April 2017.”

Story: Sahej Patheja