Honda and General Motors Announce Battery Development Partnership

Honda and General Motors have announced an agreement to manufacture new battery components, which include the cell and the module, for their all-electric vehicles.

GM already have their next-gen battery system developed, which will also be sourced by Honda, according to the new agreement. The collaboration will help both companies for the development of their electric vehicles.

GM and Honda have collaborated on a prior project where they formed the industry’s first manufacturing joint-venture for a hydrogen fuel cell system. The intent of this operation was to make fuel cells more affordable and also develop systems for hydrogen storage. This venture is currently on track and is schedule to bear fruit by 2020.

Mark Reuss, Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain for General Motors said, “This new, multi-year agreement with Honda further demonstrates General Motors capability to innovate toward a profitable electric portfolio. GM’s decades of electrification experience and strategic EV investments, alongside Honda’s commitment to advancing mobility, will result in better solutions for our customers and progress on our zero emissions vision.”

Honda’s Takashi Sekiguchi, Chief Officer for Automobile Operations and Managing Officer stated, “In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society.”

With the world’s auto-manufactures all taking up roles in the clean emission-free movement, and with more and more research and development being invested into electric vehicles, it may not be long until electric motors become a viable option.

Story : Zal Cursetji