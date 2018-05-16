Honda Amaze Launched



Honda have launched the much awaited second-generation Amaze with prices starting at Rs 5.60 lakh.

The new Amaze was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and quickly grasped attention of the public. The first-generation Amaze was launched in 2013 – so quite a bit of time has passed, and in that time there’s only been one mild facelift. So a full refresh was very much in order. Honda have delivered with the new Amaze which still carries on the qualities much loved from the old, now departed first-generation car.

The Amaze is now based of an all-new platform, which helps give the car a much bolder design, better packaged interiors, and makes it safer and more aerodynamic too. The design of the new Amaze resembles its larger siblings that the famed marque offers here in India.



Under the hood the Amaze is powered by an option of petrol and diesel motors. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine develops 90 PS and 110 Nm. The other option is the 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor which produces 100 PS and 200 Nm (80 PS and 160 Nm for CVT variants). Power is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic. The Amaze is the only car to currently offer a diesel CVT option in India.

The pricing for the new Amaze has been revealed (ex-showroom, India):

Petrol Diesel E (MT) Rs 5.60 lakh E (MT) Rs 6.70 lakh S (MT) Rs 6.50 lakh S (MT) Rs 7.60 lakh V (MT) Rs 7.10 lakh V (MT) Rs 8.20 lakh VX (MT) Rs 7.58 lakh VX (MT) Rs 8.68 lakh S (CVT) Rs 7.40 lakh S (CVT) Rs 8.40 lakh V (CVT) Rs 8.00 lakh V (CVT) Rs 9.00 lakh

Story: Sahej Patheja