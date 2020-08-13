Honda Amaze Crosses 4 lakh Unit Milestone in India

The Honda Amaze compact sedan sprints past the 4-lakh sales mark within seven years of its introduction in the Indian market.





The Honda Amaze has been an important model for the Japanese carmaker especially in India where cars, like this Honda compact sedan, measuring less than four metres get special tax benefits. These include popular cars likes the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. In fact, the brand Amaze was conceptualized keeping in mind the needs of Indian car buyers. And not surprisingly, it fast became a household name in our country and helping it achieve an impressive 4 lakh units sales since its launch back in 2013. The first-generation Honda Amaze managed to sell 2.6 lakh units before it was phased out in March 2018. The current Amaze was introduced in May that year and so far has sold 1.4 lakh units.

Speaking on the milestone, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda Amaze has been an extremely successful model for HCIL and is a key pillar of our business. The 4 lakh cumulative milestone for Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners which has helped Amaze to become a popular brand across markets. It’s a contemporary sedan which not only matches but exceeds customer expectations and this milestone is a testimony that Amaze has struck the right chord with Indian customers. With 42% first-time buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it’s a great choice as the first car for customers which offers the status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget.”

In January this year, the Honda Amaze BS6 was launched in India. For now, this is the entry-level model for Honda in India with prices for the petrol version starting at Rs 6.10 lakh while the diesel model costs Rs 7.56 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The petrol option is a 1.2-litre i-VTEC BS6-compliant engine that churns out 90 hp and 110 Nm of torque, available with a five-speed manual or a CVT. The Amaze is also available with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit that makes 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque which comes mated with a five-speed manual gearbox. The diesel CVT option produces a modest 80 hp and 160 Nm of torque. To better the value-for-money proposition, Honda are offering the Amaze with class-leading three-years/unlimited-kilometre warranty.

