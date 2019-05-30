Honda Amaze Crash Tested, Receives Four Star Rating

The Honda Amaze was crash tested at the Global NCAP and has received a four-star rating.

Global NCAP and the Automobile Association of South Africa reveal the results of the third round of #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test with the support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The results concluded that the Honda Amaze has a good safety rating for adult occupants but a disappointing result for child occupant protection.

Global NCAP uses the base-spec version for crash testing; the Honda Amaze in Africa comes with dual airbags, front seatbelt pretensioners and a driver seatbelt reminder as standard. The Indian Honda Amaze is a step ahead with a speed warning system and seatbelt reminders for both front occupants, which is now mandated by India’s latest safety norms. The Honda Amaze was crash tested for a frontal crash at 64 km/hr. The vehicle structure, as well as the foot-well area, was rated as stable.

The Amaze only achieved a one-star rating for Child Occupant Protection though. A Child Restraint System (CRS) was used in the test; the armrest deployed on impact of the crash hitting the CRS, breaking the handle lock and causing the CRS to rotate. The child dummies made contact with the interior of the car, that showed evidence of head exposure and the probability of injury.

It is clear that cars being sold in India have been becoming safer in recent years, and this latest crash test offers more evidence in favour of this trend.

Story: Azaman Chothia