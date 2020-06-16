GWM Sign MOU to Establish Maharashtra Plant



Chinese SUV makers Great Wall Motors or GWM have taken another massive stride towards a presence in the Indian market by signing an MOU with the Maharashtra government to make the investment in their new plant official.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray – honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Sun Weidong – Chinese Ambassador to India earlier today. The MOU announces the brand’s plan to prop up a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in the Talegaon region of Maharashtra, which will see GWM invest in a plant spread across 300 acres of the Talegaon Industrial Park, the facility will create jobs for over 3000 people. This plant is the second significant presence for GWM in India, alongside their R&D centre in Bengaluru and part of their plan to invest $1 billion in India across multiple phases.

Speaking regarding this landmark moment, Parker Shi, Managing Director at GWM India said, “We would like to thank the Maharashtra government for extending full support and helping us foster a long and mutually beneficial cooperation that hopefully will turn out to be a great business proposition for both. This would be a highly automated plant in Talegaon with advanced robotics technology integrated in many of the production processes. Overall we are committed to 1 Bn US$ of investment in India in a phased manner, which is directed towards manufacturing world class intelligent & premium products, R&D centre, building supply chain and providing jobs to over 3000 people in a phased manner.”