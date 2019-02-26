Citroën C5 To Be Launched In India By 2021

Groupe PSA and CK Birla Group are preparing to launch French car brand, Citroën in India in 2021. This comes right after the company’s announced inauguration of a new plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu in November last year.

The French car brand, Citroën, started producing cars in the early 20th century, is a well-established name in Europe and other western markets. This includes their long history in motorsports such as the Citroën C4 driven by legends Sébastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena. Reports suggest that the first locally produced Citroën will be the C5 as it has been spotted being tested on the outskirts of Chennai.

The facility in Hosur, will manufacture and supply technologically advanced and eco-friendly powertrains that will comply with future norms. The French company, Groupe PSA, who own car brands, other than Citroën, such as, Opel, Peugeot, and more, have also acquired another vertical a little closer to our hearts, the Ambassador, from Hindustan Motors.

The plant is a new state-of-the-art facility, which has been completed in record time and will manufacture 3,00,000 transmissions in its first phase, and an additional 2,00,000 BS-VI engines by phase 2. The plant will make gearboxes for Indian as well as other Groupe PSA markets as per their needs. A large investment has been made to build this facility, a Rs 600 crore investment to be precise. Employment numbers are high too, with the workforce consisting of a sizeable 800 people.

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, Groupe PSA, said, “We want to be Indian in India. With this inauguration, we have taken another critical step towards the execution of our Push to Pass strategic plan and commitment towards the Indian customers. The quality of the relation with our partner, the CK Birla Group, is paramount to the success of our common project, with the creation of a complete eco-system in India.”

CK Birla, Chairman of the CK Birla Group said, “We have always striven to evolve with the ever-changing needs of our customers and partners. This partnership that brings together the latest technology from Groupe PSA and the manufacturing excellence of the CK Birla Group is a step in the same direction. We are confident that this new plant will create long-term value and fulfill future market needs better.”

Story: Zal Cursetji