Great Wall Motors Confirm India Entry with Haval

Chinese automobile manufacturers, Great Wall Motors, have confirmed their entry into the Indian market and will be showcasing products from the Haval brand at the Auto Expo 2020.

Great Wall Motors are the largest SUV and pick-up truck producers in China, named after the legendary Great Wall of China and founded in 1984. They have four companies under them – Haval, Wey, Ora and Great Wall Pickup. Haval and Wey are the SUV-focused brands, Ora is the brand focused on Evs, and Great Wall Pickup is the brand for pick-up trucks and commercial vehicles.

Recently, the company started an official account for their operations in India with a welcome post saying ‘Namaste India’. Great Wall Motors will most likely be bringing one of the Haval models as their first production vehicle in India. Electric cars from Ora might also be showcased along their successful SUVs at the Auto Expo 2020.

On their Indian twitter page, the banner has a picture of three cars from their line-up which include the Haval H9, H2 and the Ora R1 electric car. We believe that Great Wall Motors will start production of one vehicle, likely to be the Haval H6, or, perhaps, also offer the Ora R1 EV alongside. Depending on how well they are received in the market, they will certainly aim to expand their line-up in India.

Earlier reports also stated that Great Wall Motors have been trying to secure a production plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra by the second half of this year. We await Great Wall Motors début in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and are excited to see what they have in store for us.