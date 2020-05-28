Great Wall Motor Announce Senior Leaders for Indian Subsidiary

Great Wall Motor appoint James Yang as the President and Parker Shi as the Managing Director for their operations in India.

Great Wall Motor are making their way into the Indian market soon and have already displayed various new products they have planned for the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2020. Today, they have announced the senior leaders who will be taking care of operations in India. James Yang has been appointed as President and brings experience in the areas of RnD, project and marketing management and will be leading all of GWM operations in India. Parker Shi has been appointed as the Managing Director and has made immense contribution in expanding GWM business in Middle East, Africa and Australia regions before joining India project. He will be responsible for Commercial Operations for GWM in India.

James Yang, President for the Indian subsidiary of GWM said, “I am happy that I have been given the chance to lead the operations at such a crucial juncture and hope that we can work towards providing the best quality products and at the same time generate more employment, business and economic viability.” He also said, “India holds great importance for GWM and is an important partner in the overall scheme of things in the ASEAN region. Our commitment towards the Indian market has been showcased with the investments in the Talegaon plant and RnD facility.”

Parker Shi, Managing Director for the Indian subsidiary of GWM said, “I am happy to be a part of a team that is looking at making a foray in a highly competitive and soon to be the fourth largest market in the world. We at GWM are highly optimistic about the India market and we foresee recovery of the market in near future. He further added, “At GWM we are excited and will continue pursuing our plans actively with utmost optimism to build a highly customer centric organization and build a strong brand image for GWM in India.

