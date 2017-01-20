Google Maps To Help Find Parking



Google Maps is gearing up to ease the stress of drivers all around the world, by helping users find parking-spots for their vehicles.

Google Maps has been around since 2005 and since then it has grown exponentially and has changed the way we commute, gone are the days where we had to roll down windows to ask for directions in an unfamiliar environment. Now Google Maps not only gives us the option of various routes and suggestions regarding the fastest option or one with the least traffic, but has also added a brand new feature that helps solve the nightmare of searching around for parking in your city. The parking availability feature is still in its testing phase but has been made available to users using version v44 beta of Google Maps. As of right now, the app doesn’t give live updates on parking availability but provides information on the basis of average availability of parking in the area.

Google have been have been busy, as they have also added another interesting feature to the Maps application. Apart from helping in finding parking spaces Google Maps now allows users to book an Uber or other taxi services like Ola from the Google Maps app. The new Google Maps – Uber integration allows users to book a taxi even if the user doesn’t have the Uber application on their phone. Clearly Google is making a considerable effort to make life of the average motorist and city commuter that much easier, long may it continue.

Story: Sahej Patheja

Image: AndroidPolice