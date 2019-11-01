GNCAP Results for Latest Crash Tests Out

The Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP), known for crash-testing new cars for the coveted five-star ratings, has released data for the GNCAP results from the latest round of tests.

In the latest round, it was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and WagonR, Hyundai Santro and Datsun redi-GO that went through the rigours of the crash-test procedures. These tests were conducted using the entry-level variants of each model and, as such, the true strength and structural integrity is revealed, without the bonus stars for multiple airbags, traction control and autonomous braking; which aren’t part of the kit on most variants here, anyway. So, let’s get to the GNCAP results. The tests are conducted at 64 km/h.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – Three Stars

The new Ertiga achieved three stars for adult occupant protection, scoring 9.25 out of 17 points, and three stars for child occupant protection, scoring 25.16 out of 49. First launched last year, the Ertiga’s standard safety kit includes ABS with EBD, second-row ISOFIX child-seat anchors, front seat belts with pretensioners and load-limiters, and dual front airbags as standard.

The Ertiga’s structure was rated as a “borderline unstable performance” which can and should be improved. Its foot-well was rated as “unstable” and pedals’ displacement showed risks to the lower legs of the driver, earning it a “weak” marking. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was “good”. Chest protection for passenger was rated “good” but that of the driver was rated at “marginal” protection. The passenger seat belt pretensioner failed to work properly.

Child occupant protection showed poor results for the dummy 18-month-old with the forward-facing child-restraint system (CRS) installed, while global best practice indicates a rearward facing position offers better protection for this age group. The three-year-old child rating was “protected/fair” with a similar setup. Points were lost for only a two-point lap belt being offered for the second-row’s middle-seat occupant

Maruti Suzuki WagonR – Two Stars

The WagonR achieved two stars for adult occupant protection, scoring 6.93 out of 17 points, and two stars for child occupant protection, with a score of 16.33 out of 49. The new WagonR arrived earlier this year and its safety kit includes only a front driver airbag and ABS with EBD as standard.

The WagonR’s structure was rated as “unstable”, its foot-well was rated as “unstable” and pedals’ displacement showed some risk to the lower legs of the driver, earning one part “adequate” to five parts “marginal”, with the passenger’s legs’ rating being slightly better. Head protection for adult occupants was rated “good”, while neck protection for driver was “good”, while it was “adequate” for the passenger. Chest protection was a concern with “weak” ratings for both front passengers leading to limitations in the SBR points achieved by this model.

Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly for the three- year old dummy as its CRS broke during the impact and the head impacted with the front seat. Chest protection for the 18-month-old dummy was low despite being installed rearward facing. Points were lost for only a two-point lap belt being offered for the second-row’s middle-seat occupant. ISOFIX child-seat anchors are not offered in the WagonR.

Hyundai Santro – Two Stars

The Santro achieved two stars for adult occupant protection, with a score of 6.74 points out of 17, and two stars for child occupant protection, with 15.00 out of 49. The Santro was introduced more than a year ago and is offered with only a front driver airbag as standard (and, sadly, all the way up to the Sportz trim; that’s four out of five trims with just one airbag as standard).

The Santro’s structure was rated as “unstable”. Its foot-well was rated as “unstable”. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was rated “good”. Chest protection ratings were “weak” for the driver and “marginal” for the passenger, leading to a limitation of the SBR points achieved by this model for the driver. Apart from the passenger airbag, as mentioned earlier, these four out of the five Santro trim levels miss out on the front seat belt pretensioners and load-limiters. The Santro offers standard driver SBR but its points were not considered for the final rating as the chest of the driver received weak protection.

Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly because the manufacturers did not recommend a CRS for the test. The dynamic performance was “poor” as the head of the three-year-old showed contact during the impact. There was limited protection for the three-year-old’s neck while the 18-month-old received acceptable protection. Points were lost for only a two-point lap belt being offered for the second-row’s middle-seat occupant. ISOFIX child-seat anchors are not offered in the Santro.

Datsun redi-GO – One Star

The redi-GO achieved just one star for adult occupant protection, scoring 8.36 out of 17 points, and two stars for child occupant protection, with a score of 15.63 out of 49. The redi-GO’s standard safety equipment includes ABS with EBD. only a driver frontal airbag and ABs with EBD as standard.

The redi-GO’s structure was rated “unstable”. Its foot-well was rated “unstable”. Head protection for driver was rated “adequate” due to steering wheel displacements, and for passenger was rated “good”. Driver and passenger neck protection both received “good” ratings. Chest protection was rated “poor” for the driver and “marginal” for the passenger. The “poor” protection of the driver chest means that there is a high probability of life-threatening injuries. Poor protection for any of the critical body regions, in this case the chest, limits the star rating to one star for the adults. The redi-GO does not offer SBR in the front seats and, even if it had, the result would remain a single star. SBR points are limited as the chest protection rating is brown or red.

Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly because of the contact of the head of the 18-month-old with the front seat and for the exposed head of the three-year-old’s dummy during the impact. The static rear three-point belts created difficulties in the proper and safe installation of a CRS. Points were lost for only a two-point lap belt being offered for the second-row’s middle-seat occupant. ISOFIX child-seat anchors are not offered on the redi-GO.

For all the detailed reports, please visit the Global NCAP website.

Speaking about the GNCAP results, David Ward, the CEO and President of Global NCAP, said, “The latest results in our #SaferCarsforIndia crash tests show a mixed safety performance, and disappointingly, there are no five star performers. The Suzuki Maruti Ertiga achieves a creditable three stars for both adult and child occupant protection, but it’s obvious to us that more can and should be done to improve overall protection levels for cars sold in the market.

“The Indian government’s crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complimented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever higher levels of safety.”

Story: Jim Gorde

Images: Global NCAP