Global NCAP To Host First Event In India To Promote Safety



Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) an independent UK-based organisation focused on safety are going to hold a summit in India in partnership with the Institute Of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) in a bid to increase safety among manufacturers and the average commuter.

GNCAP along with IRTE are going to host the first ever World Congress in New Delhi. The event aims to start a dialogue and build a roadmap towards global vehicle safety among the manufactures. The event will be attended by the various auto-makers, senior policy makers, road safety experts, and fleet managers. The major theme for the event is how NCAP have succeeded in building a market for safer cars and raising consumer awareness.

The major highlight of the World Congress is the start of the ‘stop the crash’ campaign. The aim of the campaign is to focus on early adoption of crash avoidance safety systems like electronic stability control (ESC). The organisation will also encourage the adoption of autonomous braking to further reduce the risk to both the driver and other road users. Global NCAP have voiced their approval of the government’s mandate to make anti-lock brakes and automatic headlight for two-wheelers compulsory.

The launch of the campaign will be conducted at the Buddh International Circuit, India’s only F1 track and will showcase multiple live demonstrations of safety systems.

Story: Sahej Patheja