Get In Q: Audi Unveil Q8 Concept



Audi have taken the wraps of their new Q8 Concept at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) held in Detroit. The design on the new Audi Q8 combines the spaciousness of a typical SUV with the body-lines of a coupé.

The most distinguishing feature on the concept Audi Q8 is the octagonal Singleframe with honeycomb insert. It is sculpted and significantly wider than in today’s Audi production models. Six upright double bars structure the radiator grille while simultaneously emphasising its height. A mask painted in a contrasting colour frames the grille. The outer air inlets have a deep and dynamic appearance like the intakes of a turbine. A distinctive aluminium blade forms the bottom edge of the bumper. The flat, wedge-shaped headlights of the Audi Q8 concept are integrated progressively into the exterior and connected from a design perspective to the surrounding air inlets.

The propulsion unit on this new Q8 will be a plug-in hybrid with 330 kW (450 PS) of system output and 700 Nm of torque. The Q8 has a range of 60 km on just pure electric power, and a total range of upto1,000 km.

Dietmar Voggenreiter, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Audi AG said “The Q8 concept is an Audi in peak form. It demonstrates the strengths of our brand in both technology and design while providing a glimpse at a future full-size, production SUV, with its next-generation display and control solutions, we are enabling customers to experience connectivity in a whole new way.”

The Audi Q8 Concept serves as a prelude to the production model which will be introduced in 2018. We hope to see the Audi Q8 in its production form and make its way to India soon after its global roll-out, perhaps with a diesel option as well.

Story: Sahej Patheja