Get A Star Online with #MercFromHome

Mercedes-Benz India have introduced #MercFromHome, a digital way to access, experience, and even buy Mercedes models online. Mercedes also have a slew of model launches lined-up as well.

The new Mercedes E 350 d was introduced recently but there’s a lot more coming from the three-pointed star as #MercFromHome brings the showroom to your screen. One can explore, configure, customize and even book their favourite Mercedes model online from the comfort of their home. #MercFromHome brings a range of experiences that come alive at the touch of one’s fingers including an online sales concierge from 10 am to 12 midnight, video-based consultation studio, safe and sanitized test drives, online finance and trade-in consultation as well as white-glove delivery. Mercedes-Benz India also assured their patrons and potential owners of their full support in these challenging times. The measures include standard warranty extension, extended warranty and insurance claim support, protection against lapsed service, insurance renewal over a phone call, and an extra period to purchase extended warranty.

The Mercedes-Benz India website also has more than a few teasers of new model lines, which also mean even more powertrain and variant choices. Here’s what the brand has in store for #MercFromHome.

A-Class Sedan

The new A-Class Sedan will replace both the A-Class Hatch and the CLA-Class compact luxury four-door coupé. It is based on the Modular Front Architecture (MFA) that also underpins the B-, CLA-, GLA- and GLB-Class cars. You may read all about the new A-Class Sedan and every variant that could be offered right here in our detailed feature.

GLA Compact SUV

The all-new GLA-Class is also set to arrive. It’s slightly shorter but a lot taller and boasts of more cabin room and cargo volume. A choice of petrol and diesel engines will be offered, as well as, we expect, a choice of front- or 4MATIC all-wheel drive with some engine choices. We expect to see the familiar GLA 200 petrol, but this time with the 1.4-litre turbo petrol making 163 hp and 250 Nm. There may also be a GLA 220 with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 190 hp and 300 Nm as well as 4MATIC all-wheel-drive. There is a GLA 250 with the 2.0-litre engine turned up to 224 hp and 350 Nm, but that may not be offered here. An AMG GLA 45 or 45 S may also be offered if the market truly wishes. The AMG GLA 45 S packs the most powerful production four-cylinder engine – again – with 421 hp and 500 Nm from the 1,991-cc engine; yes, that’s 211.45 hp/litre!

Diesel engines could include the GLA 180 d with a frugal 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine making 116 hp and 260 Nm, but we expect to see the GLA 200 d and GLA 220 d 4MATIC with their 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engines making 150 hp/320 Nm and 190 hp/400 Nm respectively.

GLS Luxury SUV

The all-new GLS-Class full-size luxury SUV has a lot in store with it properly being the S-Class of SUVs. There will be a choice of petrol and diesel engines and standard 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. For starters, we expect to see the new GLS 400 d with its in-line six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine churning out 330 hp and 700 Nm; the engine is already available in the GLE-Class. There is also a 286-hp/600-hp GLS 350 d that may be part of the diesel portfolio. The petrol choices are more extensive and all are mild-hybrid. First, there’s the GLS 450 with its 3.0-litre in-line six with 367 hp and 600 Nm. There’s also the GLS 580 with a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine making 489 hp and 700 Nm. Both the GLS 450 and the GLS 580 have the EQ Boost with a 15-kW (22 hp and 250 Nm) electric torque assist feature.

Finally, there are two flagships, a performance and a luxury flagship each. Not only do Mercedes plan to attack the premium SUV field, they want to conquer the top of the luxury SUV mountain too. For that two-pronged attack they have models, both backed by the 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine and the EQ Boost mild-hybrid system, but in different states of tune, both of which are paired with the 9G-Tronic nine-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The high-performance AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ has 612 hp and 850 Nm to take on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, while the super-luxury Maybach GLS 600 has a bespoke tune of the engine for maximum refinement and effortless driveability, with 558 hp and 730 Nm, aimed at the Bentley Bentayga and, perhaps, even the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

EQC Electric SUV

Finally, there’s the EQC, Mercedes’ first modern all-electric SUV. About the size of the GLC-Class mid-size SUV, the EQC 400 4MATIC packs more space, uncompromised luxury but silent and potent performance to go with it. The electric powertrain comprises two motors, one each on the front and rear axle, for a combined 300 kW, or up to 408 hp and 760 Nm – nothing short of V8 petrol performance those figures promise. The large 80-kWh battery pack should ensure maximum functionality over a long driving range as well.