Geneva Motor Show 2017 – Porsche 911 GT3 4.0 991.II Unveiled

Porsche have had a proper change of heart and given the 991.II 911 GT3 not just a 4.0-litre natural Boxer-six, but also a six-speed manual transmission option.

We were on to Porsche for a while now but it’s great to see a return to essential motoring from a brand that has not only captured the hearts of race fans, but enthusiasts in general as well, with high-performance sports cars for the road. In that vein, one of truest blood has always been the GT3 and, now, it’s back with a vengeance. A proper 4.0-litre six-cylinder naturally-aspirated Boxer – from the GT3 Cup racer – finds its way under the rear wing, putting out all of 500 PS and 460 Nm and revving to an unnatural 9,000 rpm. Furthermore, unlike the last time, it’s not just a seven-speed PDK dual-clutcher on offer, there’s a good ol’ manual transmission as well, both of which drive the rear wheels. There’s also rear-wheel steering. The whole deal weighs in at 1,430 kg.

The new GT3 is myrrh from the sports-car heavens that brings back the excitement of a track-day that seems to be dwindling in an age of downsizing and emission control with restrictions on everything from design for pedestrian safety to a series of cat-cons to reduce air pollution. It does have what it needs, and it’s going to be fast! Porsche claim a 3.9-second dash from 0-100 km/h and 320 km/h with the manual…

The GT3 order books are open in Germany right now with the price starting from €152,416 (Rs 1.1 crore) ex-showroom, Stuttgart.

Story: Jim Gorde