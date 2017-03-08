Geneva Motor Show 2017 – Lamborghini Huracán Performante



Automobili Lamborghini have unveiled the new lighter and faster version of the Huracán Coupé, daintily called the Huracán Performante. This new car is also said to have beaten the production car lap record around the fearsome Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany setting a claimed 6’52.01, beating the Porsche 918 Spyder by 4.99 seconds.

The new Lamborghini Huracán Performante has raced into Geneva already boasting its credentials as a true thoroughbred performance car. The monster under the bonnet is the same 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine which is now tuned to give 640 PS and 600 Nm of torque. The engine has been reworked to provide 70 per cent of the torque; 420 Nm of it, readily from 1,000 rpm. The power is sent to all-four wheels through a seven-speed LDF dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The new Huracán Performante, while having gained power has also shed some weight; 40 kg to be precise. The Performante’s dry weight is just 1,382 kg, credited to a hybrid aluminium and carbon-fibre frame, in conjunction with significant use throughout of Lamborghini’s Forged Composite. These changes mean that the Huracán Performante can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. This rampaging bull will break the 200 km/h barrier in 8.9 seconds.



The Huracán Performante adopts Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA also Italian for wing). This active aerodynamic system developed by Lamborghini for the Huracán Performante provides an active variation of aero load for high downforce or low drag. This system is completely integrated into the vehicle. The front spoiler integrates the electric motor of the front ALA system, built in a carbon forged frame with active flaps on the top exterior surface. The rear bonnet is designed around the air ducts to the rear wing as well as the wing pylons. Lamborghini’s Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) governs the car’s electronic systems which is integrated with the ALA system, activating the ALA system flaps in less than 500 milliseconds to ensure the best aerodynamic set-up of the car in every driving condition. When ALA is off the rear flaps are closed, permitting the rear wing to act as a traditional fixed wing. Stability is enhanced in high-speed cornering and full braking by creating maximum vertical downforce; 750 per cent more than a Huracán Coupé!

The LPI turns on the ALA in high throttle conditions, opening the rear flaps to allow air through the rear wing’s inner channels and directing air flow through ridges underneath the wing. This reduces drag and maximises the car’s acceleration and top speed capabilities.

In addition, the rear wing’s inner air channel is split right and left, allowing aero vectoring for high-speed cornering. Depending on the direction of the turn, the LPI instructs ALA to be switched on in either the right or left side of the spoiler, increasing downforce and traction on the inner wheel, counteracting the load transfer in rolling conditions. This, in turn, optimises the chassis’ momentum, requiring a reduced steering angle and improving the car’s overall dynamic stability.



The Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres, developed specifically for the Huracán Performante, are designed to optimise road holding in both on and off ALA settings, in track conditions and also to provide optimum performance in normal road conditions. A high performance track tyre, the Pirelli Trofeo R, with street homologation, is also available for the Huracán Performante.



Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “The Huracán Performante is the convergence of technological developments to produce a car delivering perfect performance. This new car represents the powerhouse of Lamborghini DNA and innovation, and a 360 degree approach to creating class-leading super sports cars. It illustrates the pinnacle of Lamborghini V10 production car performance to date, on both track and road, and is perfectly exemplified by its name: Lamborghini Huracán Performante.”



The Lamborghini Huracán Performante will start being delivered to customers by summer 2017. The price for this rampaging Italian bull is £173,271 (Rs 1.4 crore). We hope to see a few of these cars come to India as well.

Story: Sahej Patheja



