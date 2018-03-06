Geneva Début For New Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC

Following the introduction of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class saloon, AMG saw it fit to improve upon the C 43 as well, and it’s received more than just cosmetic surgery.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC has received a bump in power and a new transmission apart from a new front grille, new headlamps and tail-lamps, and sleeker bodywork, among other things inside, primarily the new digital cockpit with twin wide-screen displays.

The said bump in power is 23 PS, up from 367 PS to 390 PS, that comes in slightly higher at 6,100 rpm. The 3.0-litre BiTurbo V6 has the same 520 Nm of peak torque, which comes in later but stays longer, from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. Out goes the 9G-Tronic transmission, and in comes the AMG SpeedShift 9TCT dual-clutcher. The AMG Performance 4MATIC is rear-biased 31:69 and provides for sensational driving characteristics. Claimed performance figures look good, with Mercedes claiming a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.7 seconds.

More goodies come in the form of optional AMG sport seats, with Artico man-made leather or Dinamica upholstery, AMG Ride Control, and an updated Drive Select with Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, and a new ‘Slippery’ drive mode. The AMG menu in the display can also show information about drive system setup, G-force, engine data, and also packs a race timer. AMG Track Pace can be ordered as an option with the COMAND Online infotainment system. Another option is the Energising Comfort Control wellness system.

The previous C 43 we drove at the Buddh International Circuit impressed us with its everyday usability, exceptional handling, and ride quality. It was a commendable blend of performance and practicality which was also fun to drive. The new C 43 should be better in every aspect of comparison with its predecessor. We look forward to seeing it here.

Story: Jim Gorde