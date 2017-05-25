Gang of Duster’s complete first ever international drive

Renault India organised the first ever international drive for its adventure driving community known as Gang of Dusters (G.O.D).

The expedition started from Agra and headed all the way to Bhutan and ended in Siliguri recently.

There were 47 participants for this adventure who drove through various cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna in India and Phuentsholing, Thimphu, Punakha and Paro in Bhutan. From two year old kids to 70 year old senior citizens, the great mix of participants even had two lady drivers.

This enthusiastic lot of Duster owners drove a total distance of 2,100 kms. During the journey the G.O.D. Team also got to interact with motor sport experts who shared tips on off-road drive. Putting words to practise these participants got a chance to face various challenging terrains, and even took part in various adventure sports organised by Renault India.

2017 also marks the fourth anniversary of India’s iconic Gang of Dusters successfully in India. This strong team has crossed the one lakh members milestone and have become one of the largest four-wheeler adventure driving community in India today.

Story: Richie Fernandes