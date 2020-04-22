Front-line Personnel to get 100 MG Hector Cars for Safe Travel

MG Motor India have further extended their helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis by providing 100 MG Hector models to front-line warriors.

A total of 100 MG Hector cars will be given to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for safe travel for their long hours of community service across the country, till the end of May 2020. Overseas, MG Motor UK have also committed to providing 100 MG ZS EVs to the NHS agencies throughout the UK to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

In India, MG Motor will provide these 100 MG Hector cars free-of-cost to support the national effort to overcome COVID-19. All the cars would be provided along with fuel and drivers and will be used to ensure that the key stakeholders in this crisis, such as doctors, medical staff, police and local government authorities can travel safely as the Indian government intensifies its battle against COVID-19. The cars will be supplied via MG’s nationwide network of dealers during the lockdown as per state government rules.

The carmaker will follow the recently introduced ‘MG Disinfect and Deliver’ process to deploy these 100 MG Hector cars for the national service.

MG Motor has been offering support to communities during the current pandemic situation. The carmaker has donated ventilators and distributed Health and Hygiene Kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, surgical masks, gloves, sanitizers, sanitizer sprayers, food and ration kits to combat the coronavirus threat.

In other news, MG Motor, in an effort to spread hope and solidarity during these unsure times, have united employees and dealer partners to come together to create a ‘song of solidarity’. Titled ‘Raftaar Wahi Hogi’, it sees MG Motor India collaborate with Dr Rahat Indori and Delhi-based Sufi rock band Faridkot for the composition. The music as well as the video was turned around in less than a week as MG employees and dealer partners innovated and collaborated on the project via technology.

Also read: MG Motor Cabin Sterilization Technology

Also read: MG Hector First Drive Review