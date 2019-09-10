#Frankfurt2019 Electric Volkswagen ID.3 Production-ready

The first all-electric car from Wolfsburg, the Volkswagen ID.3, has been revealed in production guise at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The new Volkswagen ID.3 is the first product on the new MEB (Modularen Elektrifizierungs Baukasten or Modular Electric Matrix) platform. It is, first and foremost, an everyday hatchback. Sporting bold new lines and design elements, the ID.3 is about the same size as a Golf and is the first all-electric car from VW that heralds their electric car future. It measures 4,261 mm long, 1,809 mm wide, 1,552 mm high and has a wheelbase measuring 2,765 mm. It weighs 1,719 kg (minimum kerb). It will offer a choice of 18-, 19- or 20-inch wheels. Shown in “1st Edition” guise, it is the first of three variants, we have learned.

Powering the Volkswagen ID.3 is a 150-kW electric motor capable of 204 hp and 310 Nm. Power comes from a 58-kWh battery pack that offers a maximum range of 420 km. A single-speed unit handles transmission duties. The motor unit and power control electronics are optimally located around the battery pack and the rear axle to benefit cabin space and improve handling with a lower centre of gravity. Drive is at the rear axle.

Thanks to its fast charging capability, the ID.3 can recharge with an output of 100 kW making it possible for a 30-minute charge to provide enough charge for a range of around 290 kilometres. This figure is significantly higher than what has previously been possible in the compact vehicle segment.

The company has announced that the series production models following this ID.3 1st Edition will have a lower variant with a 45-kWh battery pack, capable of up to 330 km on a single charge. A higher variant has also been announced, with a 77-kWh battery pack and a range of up to 550 km. All variants are expected to use the same 150-kW e-motor.

The price at launch is expected to be below €30,000 (about Rs 24 lakh). Deliveries in Germany will start from the middle of next year.

Also Read: Frankfurt 2019 – Audi show new A7 55 TFSI e quattro hybrid Sportback