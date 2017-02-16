Fourth-Generation Toyota Prius Launched in India

Toyota’s approach to love-nature-and-look-good-while-doing-it is finally in India with a cornucopia of new features. We liked the new Prius when we drove it earlier this year. Here are a few of the most interesting changes in the eco-mobile.

The fourth-generation of the Prius has adopted the Toyota Next Global Architecture (TNGA) and is the first car to do so. TNGA is a modular monocoque platform used first on the Prius, which will serve as a base for other models in the future. The new Prius is a far cry from its predecessors in terms of visual appeal. The aggressive headlamps built into the aerodynamic body give the car a sporty look that was never associated with its previous generations. The interior of the car has been reworked and the result is consistent with the futuristic approach of the Prius brand. Clever design and compact parts have bestowed the cabin with a lot more room than before as well.

The new Prius is powered by a 1.8-litre, in-line, four-cylinder, Atkinson-cycle, petrol engine which makes 98 PS at 5,200 rpm and a peak torque of 142 Nm at 3,600 rpm. It works in harmony with the electric drivetrain which is one of the latest updates in the Prius. The electric motor churns out a maximum torque of 163 Nm and a maximum power of 72 PS. The Hybrid mode has a peak power of 122 PS, which is not bad at all for an everyday commuter. The electric motor, battery and other components have lost a lot of weight and become more compact in the process. The Prius we get is powered by a nickel-metal-hydride battery which has been stowed away under the rear seats making room for a bigger boot (almost a 100 litres more than the old Prius).

With a fun-to-drive nature and a fairly stocked list of features, the Prius does look promising. The fun part of the car is owed mostly to the Hybrid Synergy drivetrain which is easily one of the best available today in its segment. Priced at Rs 38.96 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) it may not be an option for everyone who wants to make a difference, with respect to the environment of course. However, being a CBU import and having scored a full five-star rating in the Euro NCAP tests with commendable scores in each category, the asking price does not seem all that high.