Ford’s EcoBoost engine wins 2017 International Engine of the Year

Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine has been awarded the title of International Engine of the Year for the sixth year running, a run that began since the engine first made its début in 2012.

The three-cylinder turbo petrol has now won a total of 10 awards in the International Engine of the Year category. This engine is available in the Ford EcoSport here in India, with the jury, which includes Car India‘s own editor Aspi Bhathena, highlighting the engine’s technology, fuel-efficiency and performance. Here is what Dean Slavnich, co-chairman of the 19th International Engine of the Year awards and editor-in-chief of Engine Technology International magazine had to say, “The baby Ford EcoBoost engine is still the best 1.0-litre, three-cylinder design around, despite newer powertrains arriving on the scene. Even more impressive is that it is the first-ever powertrain to secure its class title every year it has been nominated.”

Joe Bakaj, vice president, Product Development, Ford of Europe accepted the award, saying, “Our 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine has been a game-changer, setting the benchmark for compact, fuel-efficient engines with sophisticated EcoBoost turbocharging, direct fuel injection and Twin-Independent Variable Camshaft Timing technologies. Even with 10 International Engine of the Year awards under our belt, we’re still finding ways to push back the boundaries of powertrain engineering, and deliver even more benefit to our customers from this acclaimed small engine.”

To this end, Ford have announced that a new 2018 variant of the EcoBoost powerplant will feature engine deactivation technology to provide even greater fuel efficiency.