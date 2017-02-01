Ford SYNC 3 Now In The Endeavour

Ford are going to offer the Endeavour with the latest In-Car Technology; Ford SYNC 3.

Ford have launched their latest In-Car infotainment system, SYNC 3, which will make its début in the Ford Endeavour. The new system is promises faster performance, conversational voice-recognition and an intuitive touch-screen display.

The Ford SYNC 3 system in the Endeavour will be paired with a 8.0-inch touch-screen display. SYNC 3 is faster and easier to use with enhanced response to voice commands. The most advanced version of Ford’s technology also offers the potentially life-saving Emergency Assistance feature which automatically calls emergency services from a paired phone in the event of an accident, when the airbags are deployed.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have also been added, which allows easier access to smartphone messages, phone calls and music through the in-car system. Another new feature in the SYNC 3 system is the AppLink, which allows you to control smartphone applications, Siri Eyes-Free capability for Apple iPhone and software updates via Wi-Fi.

The SYNC 3 system will be available initially with the Endeavour’s top-of-the line Titanium trim, which is offered with a choice of two diesel engines: a 2.2-litre four-cylinder engine with a 4×2 drive line, and a 3.2-litre five-cylinder engine with 4×4 drive. Both are paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Story: Sahej Patheja