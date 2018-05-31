Ford Open Technical Training Centre in Chennai

Ford Motor Company have opened their fourth training centre for technicians in a brand new, 18,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Chennai.

Located at Ford India’s Chennai plant, the facility has a capacity to train up to 1,500 trainees per year, which takes the total tally of technicians to 2,500 per year.

The facility will have six classrooms where technicians can enhance their knowledge in a variety of fields regarding the company’s products, such as: understanding upcoming products and technology, body repair and paint shop, quality of accident repair, etc. The centre also have what they call Connected Studio, this is to facilitate online training for up to 200 dealers at time.

Ford also have launched the Automotive Student Service Education Training (ASSET) centres in 14 cities across India. Other initiatives Ford have undertaken are service price promise, which is an online calculator of price for service and parts. Sub assembly levels for repairs with 800 plus parts to bring down repair and replacement costs. A 24/7 road-side assistance with quick response, free pick-up and drop, and a dedicated twitter handle, @FordIndiaHelp, for even quicker responses.

Story : Zal Cursetji