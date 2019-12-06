Ford Midnight Surprise Is Back

The unique Ford Midnight Surprise sale campaign is back at all Ford dealerships across the country between 6 to 8 December, 2019.

Offering enhanced convenience and irresistible deals, Ford Midnight Surprise rewards customers booking Ford vehicles during this three-day campaign with assured gifts ranging from iPads, washing-machines, LED TVs, high-end smartphones and gold coins to a family vacation in London. There are prizes worth Rs 5 crore to be won. During these three days, Ford dealerships will remain open from 9:00 am until midnight making it more convenient for Ford customers who work late to avail test drives and be able to book a Ford vehicle.

To make things more exciting, customers taking deliveries of their Ford cars in December automatically qualify for a lucky draw with a brand-new Ford EcoSport as the bumper prize. The winners of the bumper prize will be announced on 14 February next year. This offer will be valid on Ford’s entire vibrant, feature-rich and value-for-money product portfolio consisting of the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour. What? Not for the Mustang?

Vinay Raina, Executive Director – Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India, said, “With the unique Midnight Surprise, we are not just looking to enhance convenience, but also double up the joy of owning a Ford with assured gifts and surprised on offer.”

Story: Meer Rai