Ford Freestyle Launched in India

Ford India have launched their first compact utility vehicle called the Freestyle, from Rs 5.09 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ford India, today, launched their latest product the Freestyle at a price of Rs 5.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Freestyle claims to be India’s first compact utility vehicle that has helped Ford kick-start a new segment in the country. The new Freestyle is powered by Ford’s new three-cylinder 1.2-litre “Dragon” petrol engine, which develops 96 PS and 120 Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox that sends the power and torque to the front wheels. For diesel enthusiasts, Ford are also offering the Freestyle with their trusted 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100 PS and 215 Nm, and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

On the styling front, the Freestyle looks pretty good and that is because it is based on Ford’s Global B-car platform, which we have already seen in the Figo and the Aspire. However, for the Freestyle, Ford have changed the front and rear bumpers and have also redone the interiors, and selected 185/60 rubber on 15-inch alloy wheels.

Both the engine options will be available in five variants namely Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, and Titanium+. Following are the prices for the new Freestyle:

Petrol Diesel

Ambiente 5.09 lakh 6.09 lakh

Trend 5.99 lakh 6.99 lakh

Titanium 6.39 lakh 7.35 lakh

Titanium+ 6.94 lakh 7.89 lakh