Ford Figo S Long Term Welcome

Variant: TDCi S

Kilometres driven: 18,809 kilometres

Like: Low, wide torque spread and firm, sporty suspension

Dislike: Steering gets a little vague through fast curves

The white Figo S has recently joined our long-term fleet, and has proven to be a capable, fun-to-drive car in most conditions. The height-adjustable driver’s seat on this variant means that even shorter drivers get a clear view out in all directions, while the plastics in the interior feel sturdy and well-finished. The seats feel plush and the cabin feels quite spacious, even with five people on board. The firm suspension, small steering wheel and short-throw gearbox all add to the car’s sporty feel, and the Figo is great fun through a set of twisties and doesn’t throw up too much body roll.

On the outside, the blacked-out 15-inch alloys look classy, and give the car a purposeful appearance, while the honeycomb grille up front, tiny spoiler and black ORVMs differentiate the S variant from the regular Figo. Compact dimensions translate to great manoeuvrability in city traffic while, out on the highway, the meaty torque band means that you rarely need to shift out of fifth even when making a quick overtake.

We have driven the car to and from Mumbai a few times now, used it for a couple of shoots, and the car has performed admirably and done everything we have asked of it and more. We are looking forward to many more happy miles with the Ford Figo S.