Ford Figo S Long Term Review – Seductive and Sporty

The Figo S has been quite the charmer since it joined our fleet. Here is what we like about it after a few months of testing.

Variant: TDCi S

Driven: 1,856 km

Like: Style, build quality, driving feel

Dislike: No touchscreen, no reverse parking camera

I remember when I picked up the car from the Ford dealership, it had done almost 15,000 km. While driving back to Pune on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, I was impressed by the build quality of the car because it did not emit any annoying rattling or squeaking noises that usually accompany a five-digit odometer reading. It delivered a pliant ride on the Expressway and its well-sprung suspension set-up made it a fun machine on the twisties.

While being driven around in the city, the Figo S has drawn appreciative glances followed by queries about its price and fuel efficiency. On both counts, the people who asked seemed to have been satisfied with the price tag and the 15-km/l average fuel consumption.

In the recent past, we took the Ford out to buy supplies for the office and the generous boot managed to fit a large number of items quite comfortably. Over time, I grew to appreciate just how well built this car is. The plastic has not faded or deteriorated at all and is easy to maintain in pristine condition.

There are a couple of complaints as well. The lack of a rear-view camera irks me while reversing the car into tight spots. The lowest portion of the front bumper scrapes tarmac if I descend a speed-breaker too quickly. Other than these minor hiccups, life with the Ford has been easygoing thus far.

Story: Joshua Varghese