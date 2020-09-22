Ford Endeavour Sport Launched For “The Other Side of You”

The blacked-out, sportier and even better equipped Ford Endeavour Sport has been launched in India at Rs 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ford Endeavour Sport is the latest iteration of the popular full-size SUV from the Blue Oval brand. The Endeavour is the second most popular seven-seater SUV in India and appeals to many with its butch styling, rugged capability and commendable dynamic performance. The new Ford Endeavour Sport packs the 2.0-litre EcoBlue four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine with 170 hp and 420 Nm, mated to the 10-speed multi-clutch automatic with SelectShift and is only available with four-wheel drive, with the Terrain Management System adding to its capabilities.

The equipment level matches the top-spec Titanium+ variant but there are more exterior details that set it apart as a special edition. The Ford Endeavour Sport is available only in Black or White with either being offered with a special Ebony Black finish for the front grille, front and rear skid-plate, side mirrors, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and tail-gate, with a rear spoiler and integrated stop-light, smoked bi-LED headlamps, chrome door handles, and “SPORT” decals on the doors and on the powered tail-gate.

Additional equipment on the Ford Endeavour Sport includes premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, SYNC-3 eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, embedded navigation, a 10-speaker premium audio system with a sub-woofer and amplifier, a multi-function steering wheel loaded with audio and voice control, and even active noise cancellation. There are also seven airbags, a semi-automatic park assist, As such, it also tips the scales five kilograms heavier at 2,415 kg. Claimed fuel efficiency is 12.4 km/l.

The Ford Endeavour Sport is priced at Rs 35.10 lakh. The Endeavour range starts with the Titanium 4×2 MT at Rs 29.99 lakh, with the AT priced at Rs 32.75 lakh. The Titanium+ 4×4 AT is priced at Rs 34.45 lakh, Rs 65,000 less than the Sport. All pricing is ex-showroom.