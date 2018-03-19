Ford EcoSport Petrol Manual Launched In Titanium+ Variant



Earlier, only the petrol automatic version was available in the top-of-the line Titanium+ variant, which has better features, style and safety. The Titanium+ variant comes with larger 17-inch alloy wheels and six airbags.

The new Titanium+ variant is priced at Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about Rs 50,000 cheaper than the Ford EcoSport 1.5-litre petrol automatic variant. The EcoSport is powered by the three-cylinder 1.5-litre Ti-VCT ‘Dragon’ petrol engine that produces 123 PS and 150 Nm of torque; mated to a five-speed manual transmission. (Also read: New Ford EcoSport Launched)



Rahul Gautam, Vice President – Marketing, Ford India said, “Since new Ford EcoSport was introduced, our customers have been demanding a top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol manual variant, offering enhanced safety with six airbags. In our commitment to meet customer demands, we are pleased to introduce this variant and offer a greater choice to our customers.”

