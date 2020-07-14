Ford Bronco Arrives with Two- and Four-door Choices for 2021

The all-new Ford Bronco has made its existence public and there is a whole lot of new going on.

Ford have delivered. The all-4×4 Ford Bronco brand is “Built Wild” and ready to deliver thrilling experiences with its heritage-inspired style, engineering and smart off-road technology. It also brings innovative features to help outdoor enthusiasts tackle the most remote corners of the world. There are two- and four-door models to choose from, as well as a selection of advanced powertrains.

The architecture of the new Ford Bronco is based on a fully boxed, high-strength steel chassis that allows “best-in-class” suspension travel – 17 per cent more both front and rear over the “closest competitor” to thrive in rugged environments. Ford Bronco owners can choose from an extensive array of more than 200 factory-backed accessories for maximum personalization and individual adventure needs.

Powering the new Ford Bronco are a choice of EcoBoost turbo-petrol engines: a 2.3-litre in-line four with 270 hp and 420 Nm. and a 2.7-litre V6 with 310 hp and 542 Nm. There is a choice of a new seven-speed manual or the SelectShift 10-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission. All models will pack a 4×4 driveline. For maximum low-speed rock-climbing capability, the manual is paired with the 4×4 system with automatic on-demand engagement. It makes for a class-leading available crawl ratio of 94.75:1. Also available is the SelectShift 10-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission that allows easier driving on- and off-road, while offering a maximum 67.8:1 crawl ratio with the optional advanced 4×4 transfer case.

Two 4×4 systems are offered on all Bronco models: a base setup and advanced 4×4. The base system has a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, while the optional advanced system features a two-speed electro-mechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H. Power is distributed to a Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle and Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential unit – both with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differentials for improved traction over rough terrain.

A key feature on the new Ford Bronco is the choice of G.O.A.T. Modes. As with the first-generation Bronco, nicknamed G.O.A.T., the mission of the new 2021 Ford Bronco is to deliver maximum 4×4 go-anywhere, anytime capability and confidence. It incorporates off-road mapping and drive technologies to give novice adventurers as much fun as hard-core off-road experts. Up to seven selectable modes are offered – Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving.

This makes for some amazing levels of off-road capability for the Ford Bronco. Ground clearance can be raised to 295 mm with a maximum 29° breakover angle and 37.2° departure angle, plus immense water fording capability of up to a depth of 850 mm. Additional hardware ensures maximum protection in case of a rollover. The strategically placed steel shields protect critical bits, and higher-capability models get a front bash plate as well as shields for the engine, transmission, transfer case and fuel tank. Also available are side rock-rails strong enough to support the weight of each side of the vehicle.

The optional Trail Toolbox gives the Ford Bronco a suite of exclusive technologies to elevate off-road experiences. These include Trail Control – cruise control for low-speed trail driving, Trail Turn Assist for tighter off-road turning radiuses through torque vectoring, and the Trail One-Pedal Drive acceleration and braking control for more precise and confident slow-mode rock crawling.

No word whether the Ford Bronco will make its way to India but it sure looks like it should.