Ford Aspire CNG On Sale Now

Prices for the CNG-powered Ford Aspire start at Rs 6.27 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is available in two trim levels.

The Ford Aspire compact sedan now comes with a company-fitted and approved CNG kit to cut running costs, and also brings with it the peace of mind of the two-year or 1-lakh kilometre standard warranty. The CNG kit comes fitted to the petrol variants of the Aspire, and is integrated to the ECU to ensure optimised gas flow to each cylinder. Additionally, the car gets a robust front stabiliser bar to ensure consistent handling, in spite of the added weight of the CNG system and cylinders. The Aspire CNG is also the only CNG-powered compact sedan with driver and passenger airbags as standard.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vinay Raina, Executive Director – Marketing, Sales & Service, at Ford India said, “The New Aspire CNG is yet another fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly alternative for our value-conscious customers. With maintenance costs as low as just 46 paise per km, the new Aspire CNG will offer great peace of mind to customers, without compromising on performance, safety or space.

The base Ambiente variant of the Ford Aspire CNG is priced at Rs 6.27 lakh while the Trend+ trim is priced at Rs 7.12 lakh, both ex-showroom.