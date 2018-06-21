Force Gurkha Xtreme Coming Soon

Force Motors is in the process of launching a new, more powerful version of their highly capable off-roader – the Gurkha, called the Gurkha Xtreme.

According to reports, Force Motors is currently planning to launch a more powerful version of the 3-door Gurkha, which will be called the Gurkha Xtreme. The new Gurkha will be available in the top-spec variant and will come with a host of mechanical updates. Force Motors will be replacing the Gurkha’s ageing 2.6-litre diesel engine with a newer 2.2-litre motor that is said to produce 140 PS and 321 Nm of torque. This replacement engine is essentially the same motor that was seen in the Force One SUV. The new 2.2-litre engine will be mated to a new gearbox that comes from the house of Mercedes-Benz.

The new Gurkha will also come with a low-range transfer case, and front and rear differential locks. The Xtreme will also get suspension upgrades in the form of new multi-link setup at the front. This will bump up the front track by 40 mm and also improve the approach, departure, and ramp breakover angles. The Xtreme will also have a ground clearance of 205 mm and water wading depth of 550 mm.

With such an array of mechanical changes, the price of the Gurkha Xtreme will also go up. Reports suggest that the new Gurkha will be priced in the Rs 12 -14 lakh range, which makes it more expensive as compared to the current Gurkha. Force Motors dealers have already started taking bookings for the Xtreme, which suggests that the launch is not far away. Watch this space to know more.